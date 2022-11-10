AMP kicked off its national conference in the Gold Coast last night with a dinner presenting the ASTRUM Awards, recognising practices and advisers in the network.
The full list of winners are listed below:
|Practice of the Year
|Small
|GT Financial Planning
|Medium
|EK Financial Group
|Large
|Coastline Advice
|Customer Excellence
|360 Financial Strategists
|Business Innovation
|Tasmanian Wealth Management
|Cultural Champion
|Rising Tide Financial
|Continuous Improvement
|EK Financial Group
|Community Champions
|Blueprint Wealth and Progressive Financial Planners
|Lifetime Achievement Award
|Bill Bracey, Sydney Financial Planning
|New Talent Award
|Jacob McCudden, Back to Back Financial Planners