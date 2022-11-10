Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesNovember 10, 2022 | 1.16pm
AMP kicked off its national conference in the Gold Coast last night with a dinner presenting the ASTRUM Awards, recognising practices and advisers in the network.

The full list of winners are listed below:

Practice of the Year   
Small  GT Financial Planning 
Medium  EK Financial Group 
Large  Coastline Advice 
Customer Excellence  360 Financial Strategists 
Business Innovation           Tasmanian Wealth Management 
Cultural Champion  Rising Tide Financial 
Continuous Improvement  EK Financial Group 
Community Champions  Blueprint Wealth and Progressive Financial Planners 
Lifetime Achievement Award  Bill Bracey, Sydney Financial Planning 
New Talent Award  Jacob McCudden, Back to Back Financial Planners 
