AQRU has partnered with Ben Sampson and Elliot Fielding from the UK-based chartered accountancy firm Sampson Fielding to launch a crypto accountancy start-up known as Daxiom.

Daxiom will offer technology-led accountancy and advisory services for institutions holding digital assets and their auditors. It will also use Sampson and Fielding’s expertise to advise institutions on their reporting requirements and best practice for accounting for digital assets. Additionally, Daxiom will work closely with clients’ teams to ensure that all data collected through its accounting software is filed accurately and reflected in their financial statements.

AQRU is an incubator specialising in opportunities in decentralised finance.

Sampson and Fielding have experience offering taxation, financial compliance, audit, transaction, and advisory services for publicly-listed and privately-held companies, including in the cryptocurrency sector.