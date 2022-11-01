Apex Group closes latest New Zealand acquisition

Global financial services provider Apex Group has acquired Implemented Investment Holdings, the parent company of Implemented Investment Solutions (IIS) and InvestNow, which will continue to serve the New Zealand market.

IIS provides investment services to large global fund managers. It also issues and manages 22 investment schemes with approximately NZ$5 billion ($4.57 billion) in assets under management.

Apex provides an asset management platform and offers procurement, valuation, finance, and other related services.

The acquisition of InvestNow adds a leading digital retail investment platform that will enable over 25,000 clients to invest approximately NZ$1.3 billion in assets.

Clients in the New Zealand investment industry will also benefit further from Apex Group’s cross-jurisdictional single-source solution, which includes ESG rating, reporting and advisory, and digital banking.

“As we integrate recent acquisitions and mature operationally, we will continue to extend the depth and reach of our solutions,” said Apex founder and CEO of Peter Hughes.

According to IIS founder and CEO Anthony Edmonds, the acquisition will create “new opportunities for both our employees and clients as part of an institutional scale.”

“Apex Group’s global reach and depth of product will enable us – and our clients – to continue to grow and capture the significant opportunity that exists, both domestically and globally.”