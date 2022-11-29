AMP chief financial officer James Georgeson will depart the company with Peter Fredricson to commence in the role from 9 January 2023.

In a media release on Wednesday morning, AMP said Georgeson “has decided it is the right time to explore new opportunities”.

Georgeson oversaw a tumultuous period for the financial services company starting his tenure as CFO a year after the Hayne Royal Commission final report was released and during a period with numerous misconduct scandals across AMP and AMP Capital.

AMP said Fredricson is a seasoned ASX CFO with a track record of adding significant value and driving growth in organisations, most recently in the energy and infrastructure sectors. He also has 15 years of career experience in financial services and investment banking.