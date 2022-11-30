ASIC has announced the dates for the 2023 adviser exam sittings which will feature four sittings held remotely.

The dates for 2023 exam sittings are as follows:

Sitting Date Enrolment period Exam sitting 20 Thursday, 16 February 10 January to 30 January Exam sitting 21 Thursday, 11 May 3 April to 21 April Exam sitting 22 Thursday, 10 August 3 July to 21 July Exam sitting 23 Thursday, 9 November 2 October to 10 October

As of 30 September 2022, all exams have been delivered by remote proctoring.

Exam eligibility

If you are a new financial adviser or a foreign adviser ASIC needs to assess your eligibility to sit the exam before you can book for an exam. If ASIC determines that you are eligible to sit the exam, you will be issued with an exam eligibility number which you must use to book for the exam.

To make sure new financial advisers are issued an exam eligibility number in time to book for an exam, their AFS licensee should apply for an exam eligibility number through the ASIC Regulatory Portal no later than 15 days before the last day of the booking period for an exam. For Sitting 20 the deadline is 15 January 2023.

Foreign advisers can apply for an exam eligibility number by contacting ASIC.