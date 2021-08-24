If the success of the Code of Ethics is marked by an industry that can self-regulate and hold itself to account then we are a way off, Paul Moran, a self-licensed practice owner describes alongside UNSW’s Tracy Wilcox. Moran raises the possibility that a transition to this future state could be aided by a two-tiered approach to regulation.

