Tick-a-box approaches to compliance may not only be expensive and time consuming but they could also be holding advisers back from taking the next step in putting ethics into practice and advancing towards broader community trust and professional recognition, JB Were’s Kym Bailey and McMahon Clarke’s Selina Nutley discuss.
Related Content
Superannuation
‘Tribalism’ in super preventing sensible reform: Coates
Australia’s superannuation industry is “very tribal” and this is getting in the way of sensible and nuanced discussion of reforms, argued Brendan Coates from the Grattan Institute in a debate with SDA national assistant secretary Julia Fox.
Ben HurleyAugust 25, 2021
Advice
The pursuit of adviser happiness
A US study by the team at Kitces.com found that financial advisers enjoy above average well-being in all areas until their business revenue reaches a certain level, at which point it declines and never recovers. Ultimately, he says, it's not revenue itself that's linked with adviser happiness, but another metric entirely.
Tahn SharpeAugust 25, 2021
Industry
Centrepoint Alliance nabs Clearview in $15.2M scale play
Listed licensing group Centrepoint Alliance has announced the acquisition of Clearview Wealth's advice business in a $15.2 million share and cash hybrid deal that will give the group "immediate scale" according to new CEO John Shuttleworth.
Tahn SharpeAugust 25, 2021