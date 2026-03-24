Researcher Morningstar has recommended shareholders approve the proposed acquisition of Insignia Financial by CC Capital Partners.

Insignia informed the ASX after market close on Friday that it had been advised by CC Capital that APRA had approved the $3.3 billion acquisition, clearing one hurdle for the completion of the deal which will now progress to a shareholder vote.

A note from Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler said it was recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme as the purchase price of $4.80 per share represented a 19 per cent premium to the researcher’s standalone fair value estimate of $4.05.

Furthermore, the sale price is a 57 per cent premium to the $3.06 share price on 11 December 2024, before the first acquisition offer was made to Insignia.

“The transaction provides shareholders with immediate cash at a compelling premium, removing exposure to ongoing structural and execution risks,” Ler said.

“If no-moat Insignia remains stand-alone, shareholders would continue to face headwinds, including fee compression, legacy product outflows, larger investment costs offsetting efficiency gains, cost-out execution risk, potential remediation costs, and earnings sensitivity to market conditions.

“On the other hand, the sale of Insignia would allow investors to crystallise value today at a solid premium to our stand-alone value assessment, rather than rely on multiyear execution in a challenging operating environment.”

Insignia will hold a meeting for shareholders to vote on the proposed acquisition on 13 April 2026.

“The Insignia Financial board continues to unanimously recommend that its shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert continuing to conclude that the scheme is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of Insignia Financial shareholders,” the company said.

“Subject to those same qualifications, each of the Insignia Financial directors intends to vote all of the Insignia Financial shares held or controlled by them in favour of the scheme.”

Morningstar noted the independent expert has assessed the fair value of Insignia being between $4.49 and $5.08 per share and the $4.80 price falls in that range.

As well as shareholder approval, the acquisition still has to be approved by the courts and Foreign Investment Review Board.

Bain first offered $2.7 billion to acquire Insignia in December 2024, which was rejected, but it kicked off a bidding war in early 2025 with up to three competing bidders.

Before CC Capital closed the deal in July 2025, Bain backed out of buying Insignia citing “macro uncertainty” caused by global capital market volatility in the aftermath of US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariff announcements on 2 April 2025. At the time, Bain had one day of extended exclusivity due diligence remaining.