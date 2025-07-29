Fitzpatricks Financial Group will not seek to replace Fitzpatrick Advice Partners general manager Jasia Fabig after she announced plans to step down from the role, with chief executive Andrew Fairweather set to take on the added responsibility of running the group’s private wealth subsidiary.

Fabig was one of the few women leading a major licensee business and although she will step down from her current role she will stay on as a consultant contracted for two days a week as an independent high-performance coach for the group’s practice principals.

Fabig will focus on assisting the group’s practice principals with business planning, performance monitoring, and the development and execution of growth initiatives.

“This was a good time for me to go and approach the business [and say] I’m ready for a change,” Fabig tells Professional Planner.

Fitzpatricks hopes the addition of business planning as a dedicated service will significantly enhance the firm’s value proposition, driving mutually beneficial outcomes for both the group’s advice community and Fabig.

She will also continue to support the FAP national firm board which is chaired by group’s co-founder John Woodley.

The group runs FAP and its asset management arm Atrium. With Fairweather taking over FAP, the group believes the shift to a flatter organisational design would “foster faster decision-making, greater agility, and responsiveness” to industry change, the firm said.

Reflecting on her accomplishments with the firm, Fabig says she was proud to help set up the business strategy.

“I started working with Matt [Fogarty, who left Fitzpatricks in late November 2022 and is now at Infocus] on the advice blueprint and planning for the future,” Fabig says.

“When Matt left it was up to me to enact that strategy and bring the business together. We’ve done an enormous amount of work in the last three years, getting the national firm up, getting the governance and the committees working, launching the new brand, making sure we have the right advisers, and redesigning and rebuilding the whole lead adviser program, which we’ve managed to launch.”

Fabig will continue in her current role until 11 September 2025, before commencing the part-time consulting arrangement in October.