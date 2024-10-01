Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong will headline the next instalment of the Conexus Financial Political Series, with an exclusive briefing on Australia’s international relations and the Albanese government’s top priorities.

The milestone event, held in partnership with BT at a yet to be disclosed venue in Sydney CBD on November 14, will provide expert insights for Australian-based investors, business owners and professionals to make sense of a world of increasing conflict and complexity.

In a candid conversation with Colin Tate AM, managing director of Conexus Financial, publisher of Professional Planner, Wong will discuss Australia’s relationship with China and other key trading partners, wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and the implications of the next US federal administration, just days after a historic presidential election.

The rare appearance before a financial services audience comes as Wong has been making the case globally for “international humanitarian law, and the rest of the rules we have agreed to preserve peace and security”, describing these as a pre-condition for solving a slew of global and civilisational challenges.

“We must rally to defend these rules that protect all of us; these rules that form the character of the world that we want,” Wong said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

“A world where Australia and other countries have the freedom to decide our own futures, without interference and intimidation. A world where we can find collective solutions to our toughest problems.

“These problems are evolving and changing, but the commitment of some states to the rules underpinning the international system has not evolved for the better. Whether cyberattacks, interference, disinformation or economic coercion – some states circumvent the rules, putting further out of reach collective approaches to counter new and emerging threats.

“Pressing challenges like climate change, technology, poverty, reform of financial architecture – and increasingly necessary peacebuilding work.”

The event will be the sixth instalment of the latest Conexus Financial Political Series. The series has included a briefing from Treasurer Jim Chalmers in which he announced his ambition to legislate an objective for the superannuation system; a national roadshow with Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones focused on financial advice reform; a response from the Opposition with Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor and Shadow Finance Minister Jane Hume; a closed-door boardroom briefing – and subsequent interview – with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; and an informative session on ESG issues with Minister for Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek.

