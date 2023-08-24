In this rare and privileged interview, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks with Conexus Financial editor-in-chief Aleks Vickovich. The conversation followed the prime minister’s participation in a special edition of the Conexus Financial Political Series, in partnership with BT. At the exclusive lunch, financial services leaders discussed topics including the purpose of superannuation, energy transition and referendum to establish an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Sofie DesmetAugust 24, 2023 | 12.30pm