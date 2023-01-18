Former CountPlus CEO Matthew Rowe has joined financial advisory group Kofkin Bond & Co as chair of the advisory board.

The appointment was announced on LinkedIn by group CEO Tony Kofkin who said Rowe will help “steer the ship” for the company’s growth trajectory.

Rowe departed Count a year ago and during his tenure, the market capitalisation of the company increased from $54 million to $143 million. He led 22 acquisitions including Count Financial from the CBA.

Rowe has also been a former chair of the FPA, a representative to the Global Financial Planning Standards Board, and a ministerial appointed director of FASEA.