The Financial Planning Association today announced the successor to outgoing CEO Dante De Gori, with former Profile Financial Services CEO and HOPE Housing Funds Management executive Sarah Abood due to start the role in mid-January 2022.

Abood, who was a Professional Planner advisory board member until 2020, has over 25 years experience in financial services.

According to FPA chair Marisa Broome, Abood’s appointment came aftter an exhausive and extensive search process.

“Sarah impressed the board with her deep understanding of the financial planning profession, and the demands of running a financial planning practice, gained from her nine years as CEO of Profile Financial Services. She is also very passionate about the financial planning profession and how it has transformed itself in recent times,” Broome said.

“As the CEO of the FPA, Ms Abood will build upon the strong legacy of Dante De Gori to further develop services and support for members and the financial planners of the future.”

Abood joins the FPA at an important time in its development as the association ramps up its lobbying efforts while the industry deals with falling numbers and a problematic regulatory regime.

“There is growing recognition of the role that financial planners play in helping Australians meet their financial goals, and achieve financial security. In particular, financial planners have a crucial part to play in supporting the post-pandemic economic recovery,” Abood commented.

“The FPA is the largest professional association for financial planners and has a strong track-record and heritage in supporting their needs. It is strongly positioned to continue supporting its members, and the financial planning profession as a whole, as it enters 2022.”