David Gonski AC on stewardship in crisis

David Gonski is Chairman of the ANZ Banking Group, Chancellor of the University of New South Wales, President of the Art Gallery of NSW Trust, and Chairman of the UNSW Foundation Ltd.

He is a Director of the Sydney Airport Corporation board, a member of the board of the Lowy Institute for International Policy, Chair of the Accelerating R&D in NSW Advisory Committee, a Patron of the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation and Raise Foundation, and a Founding Panel Member of Adara Partners.

He was previously Chair of the Review to Achieve Educational Excellence in Australian Schools for the Commonwealth Government of Australia. He was also a member of the Takeovers Panel, the ASIC External Advisory Panel and Director of Singapore Airlines Limited, the Westfield Group and Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Chairman of Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd, the Sydney Theatre Company, the Guardians of the Future Fund, the Australia Council for the Arts, the Board of Trustees of Sydney Grammar School and Investec Bank (Australia).