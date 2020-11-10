Damien Mu on ensuring dignity

Damien Mu’s career at AIA Australia began in April 2007. He has held various roles including head of group insurance, chief distribution and marketing officer and general manager of life insurance, and was appointed CEO and director in August 2014.

Damien has more than 20 years’ experience in the Australian financial services industry, with management experience spanning life and health insurance, superannuation and investments.

AIA New Zealand was added to Damien’s responsibilities in July 2016, and in July 2017 AIA and its partners launched myOwn health, a new health insurance business in Australia.

In September 2017, AIA announced the acquisition from CBA of the Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited and completed its acquisition of Sovereign Assurance Company Limited in July 2018.

In 2018, Damien was awarded the Shared Value Champion and the AB+F Australian Insurance Executive of the Year.

He holds a number of directorships including the Financial Services Council (FSC), co-Chair of the FSC Life Board Committee and an Advisory Board member of the Shared Value Project. Damien is married to Simone with two children Bailey and Kai.