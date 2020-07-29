The CEO and managing director of insurer AIA in Australia and New Zealand, Damien Mu, sat down with Conexus Financial CEO Colin Tate for a candid and deeply personal discussion about Mu’s path to leadership in the first instalment of the Defining Leadership series today.

Mu and Tate riffed on their long-standing friendship and the power of vulnerability, as well as the benefit of being a “field marshall” leader rather than an “ivory tower” boss.

Mu opened up about his grandmother, who taught him the first tenet of leadership he acquired; the value of purpose. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, he says, recounting tales of encountering racism as a child and burnout as an adult, but the CEO says he never lost sight of the fact that leadership is a privilege and a responsibility, not an authority.

