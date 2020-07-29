Conexus Financial CEO Colin Tate (left) with AIA Australia and NZ CEO and managing director Damien Mu

The CEO and managing director of insurer AIA in Australia and New Zealand, Damien Mu, sat down with Conexus Financial CEO Colin Tate for a candid and deeply personal discussion about Mu’s path to leadership in the first instalment of the Defining Leadership series today.

Mu and Tate riffed on their long-standing friendship and the power of vulnerability, as well as the benefit of being a “field marshall” leader rather than an “ivory tower” boss.

Mu opened up about his grandmother, who taught him the first tenet of leadership he acquired; the value of purpose. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, he says, recounting tales of encountering racism as a child and burnout as an adult, but the CEO says he never lost sight of the fact that leadership is a privilege and a responsibility, not an authority.

Watch the full interview below and register for the next live interview featuring financial services and national education leader, David Gonski.

 

