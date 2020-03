For the advice industry to graduate to professional status in the eyes of lawmakers, clients and the broader community, it needs to move on from its tick-a-box approach to compliance and take on a higher-level principals approach to considering ethical situations. Richard Jackson points out the broader industry has a responsibility to support advisers to meet their obligations.

Participants: Dr Michelle Cull, Richard Jackson

Facilitator: Matthew Smith

Length: 39 mins, 2 seconds