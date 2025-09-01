Financial adviser Ferras Merhi’s claim that he is much a victim of the failed Shield and First Guardian master funds as his clients are has been thrown into doubt by additional allegations brought against him by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

On Friday ASIC received permission from the Federal Court to expand its existing proceedings against Merhi, whom ASIC alleges was the driving force that pushed clients into the Shield and First Guardian master funds.

ASIC alleges Merhi engaged in unconscionable conduct, failed to act in the best interests of clients, gave conflicted advice, and provided defective statements of advice whilst receiving millions of dollars.

The allegations were made public by ASIC late on Friday afternoon, ahead of a Sunday night televised interview on Channel 7’s Spotlight programme in which Merhi disputed he had any involvement in misconduct of the schemes.

Merhi told the programme that David Anderson, the director of First Guardian’s responsible entity Falcon Capital, falsely reassured him there were no issues with the fund.

“Later on when things went wrong, I said to him ‘you fucking lied to me’,” Merhi told the programme.

“That’s the conversation and I’ve never spoken to him again after that and I never want to, to be honest.”

But as Merhi attempts to separate himself from the fund, ASIC will allege Merhi used marketing companies to push potential clients to his financial advice businesses, InterPrac-licensed Venture Egg and self-licensed FSGA, while receiving nearly $18 million in upfront advice fees and $19 million from entities associated with First Guardian to market the fund.

However, Merhi said he didn’t “pocket” any of the marketing dollars, which he said went directly to Google and Facebook.

ASIC’s application to expand proceedings against Merhi is subject to the approval of the court and if successful, the regulator will seek injunctions prohibiting Merhi from being involved in financial services businesses and will seek the appointment of a receiver to Merhi’s personal property and of liquidators to Venture Egg and FSGA.

ASIC alleges that between 2020 and 2024 Merhi and advisers working for his companies advised clients to invest around $296 million of their superannuation into First Guardian and around $230 million into Shield.

The regulator will also seek to allege Merhi, Venture Egg and FSGA breached numerous financial adviser obligations and that their conduct and business model were unconscionable.

ASIC has also accused Merhi of providing clients with Statements of Advice which contained false or misleading statements about the nature of the Shield fund by implying it was operated by Macquarie.

Merhi is also accused of falsely representing he had no vested interest in recommending the funds despite the fact he was involved in marketing both schemes and received millions to do so.

An InterPrac spokesperson previously confirmed to Professional Planner it had ceased authorising Merhi in May and ASIC called the license of FSGA in June. The adviser told Spotlight he doesn’t have anywhere to work and has been “shunned”.

The court recently extended travel restraints and frozen the assets of Merhi, as well as Osama Saad who led the telemarketing services that generated leads for the advice firms.

ASIC halted new investments into Shield and First Guardian due to concerns the products were higher risk than labelled, as well as concerns over conflicts of interest and fraudulent activity with member funds.

ASIC announced last week it would sue Equity Trustees over its due diligence in hosting Shield on a pair of platforms it was a trustee for, but the regulator has yet to launch proceedings against other trustees including those hosting First Guardian.

The Shield and First Guardian failures have led to the loss of around $1.2 billion in the retirement savings of 11,000 investors after they were convinced, through the use of high-pressure sales tactics, to roll over their super into the Shield or First Guardian funds.

The regulator has pointed to conflicts of interest between the responsible entities of the Shield and First Guardian funds and the advisers who recommended them, but Merhi used his appearance on Spotlight to blame the auditors, research houses and platforms for their role instead.

“If there was a bias, the process I went through by having independent parties verify the appropriateness of the product, ensure that any bias that did exist were mitigated,” Merhi told the programme.

“I have a robust checking system that I’ve been using for the last 17 years and relying these on auditors and research houses and billion-dollar platforms that have been around longer than I’ve been alive.”

The Spotlight programme also presented a tip-off from property developer Paul Chiodo that ASIC was made aware of issues with Shield and First Guardian on 24 March 2022, although ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said she is “wary” about allegations made by Chiodo, who is a key part of the regulator’s investigation.

Companies run by Chiodo received funding via the master funds while also being a director of Keystone Asset Management, the responsible entity for Shield.