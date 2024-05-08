Advice firms have also been warned that technology and software costs will rise considerably in the coming financial year, likely to be well above inflation.

Speaking in a webinar, Finura Group joint managing director Peter Worn said firms should plan for relatively high wage increases too.

“If your software providers haven’t put up their fees yet, they will soon,” Worn said.

“Absolutely budget for price increases… 10 per cent across the board is probably the best ballpark of what I think you’ll spend this financial year ahead.”

Worn also lamented the push to offshore processes in a bid to fill capability gaps over the last five years, which he said could have been better dealt with by finding a technology solution.

“Technology is a growing expense for advice firms,” Worn said. “This is the first time I can remember Australia being in such a serious inflationary environment.”

The webinar, which set out to help financial advisers and licensees prepare for the next financial year, comes after Worn predicted earlier this year there would be a “pricing reset” for advice tech after more generous offers given out in the last few years.

Tangelo Advice Consulting director and principal consultant Conrad Travers urged advisers to have a single source of data for any client advice, and a single source of truth for internal policies and procedures.

“There’s no silver bullet,” Travers said.

“The days of buying tech from one guy are over, and firms have got to be smarter about how they integrate technology into existing technology and processes.”