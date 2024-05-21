Over the past 10 years, billions of dollars in shareholder capital have been destroyed in the Australian equity market as a result of unethical and poor decisions by management and boards.

Having had a front row seat to (and occasionally starring role in) a string of scandals, independent journalist Joe Aston says too often they are caused by human greed and ego, and that investors have a critical function in promoting governance.

In a candid fireside chat with Conexus Financial editor-in-chief Aleks Vickovich, Aston reflects on his 12 years helming the AFR’s notorious Rear Window column and takes listeners behind the scenes of some of the nation’s biggest corporate blow-ups.