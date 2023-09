Viridian Financial Group has launched managed accounts service Infinity Capital Solutions.

The division, which will maintain a separate AFSL from Viridian, will serve financial advisers, advisory firms, high-net-worth families, wholesale clients, and non-profits.

ICS offers four key solutions:

Infinity Asset Management: provides institutional-grade investment solutions across various asset classes, managed by an experienced team.

Infinity Portfolio Management: tailors personalised individually managed accounts for wholesale clients.

Infinity Digital: equips advisory firms with innovative digital tools to enhance efficiency, security, and client relationships.

Infinity Capital Finance: offers fixed-income solutions for wholesale investors in the short to medium term.

Investment management professional Con Koromilas has been appointed as head of distribution for ICS.

VFGL acquired mortgage broker Smartmove Professional Mortgage Advisors earlier this month.