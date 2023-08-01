The Financial Advice Association’s Future2 Foundation will expand its eligibility criteria this year, allowing financial services professionals to nominate programs for Australians of any age, rather than restricting support to individuals between the ages of 12 and 25.

Future2 was founded by the Financial Planning Association and the expansion is a nod to the FPA’s merger with the Association of Financial Advisers.

From 1 August 2023, all financial services professionals are encouraged to nominate causes that are meaningful to them to receive a one-year grant of up to $10,000. This year nominations can be made for a cause that helps Australians in need through:

Education, including financial literacy, skills training, and leadership development;

Engagement, including mentoring and juvenile justice programs;

Employment, including work experience and job readiness training;

Wellbeing, including mental health programs and support services; and

Independent living and social inclusion.

Make the Difference is a program aimed at supporting small community causes across Australia and applications are open between 1 August to 10 September.

Furthermore, Future2 is inviting registrations for its major fundraising events, the Wheel Classic and the Hike Challenge. These events, scheduled between 16-19 November, will provide an opportunity for participants to experience routes around Adelaide before the FAAA National Congress on 20-22 November.

Future2 has also welcomed two new members to its board: former AFA foundation chair David Slovinec; and financial services executive Steve Thomson.