The growth of licensee businesses is rapidly becoming less dependent on the simple metric of how many advisers or practices they can attract to their networks, and more dependent on a complex interplay of factors that define the growth prospects of individual practices.

CoreData Research founder and global CEO Andrew Inwood told the Professional Planner Licensee Summit in June that licensees which recognise the support and services needed by the practices with the greatest growth potential will prosper.

A growing recognition the sustainability of a licensee is linked to the growth potential of advice practices, not to the number of advisers per se, is one of the reasons more licensees are seeking to participate in the advice margin by acquiring equity stakes in advice businesses or are moving to variable fees linked to the growth of the business.

Inwood said issues such as revenue payments and compliance support remain high on the list of the services all advice practices need, but an indicator of likely future growth is emerging in the form of technology adoption.

This is a finding emerging from CoreData’s annual Licensee Research, which remains open for advisers to complete and to contribute their insights and experiences with licensee services.

Inwood said the message for licensees is clear. “If you can lead on compliance and tech, you’re going to attract the growth partners,” he said.

“And if you want to be serious about the future of this, then you have to be really strong in this space.

He added for licensees have to be serious about the future of compliance and tech to be strong in this space.

“This is the conversation about growth: tech is going to be about taking the work away and making the systems better,” he said.

“There is a strong belief inside Australia at the moment that we have under-invested in tech, that people around the world, particularly in the US and the UK, are further down that line than us and there is some evidence that that is true.”

Coredata’s research shows that about half of financial advisers have experienced an increase in the fees they pay to their licensees over the past 12 months. In three in 10 cases they’re paying more simply because the licensee has jacked up its fee.

But in about roughly half of those cases (14 per cent), the amount paid by advisers has increased because the core licensee fee has been raised and they’re also paying for additional services.

In roughly half as many cases again (6 per cent), the amount paid has gone up because advisers are paying for additional services, even though the core licensee fee hasn’t changed.

Inwood said that irrespective of whether a licensee is large or small, institutionally owned or not, “the question now isn’t how many people you’ve got in your business, but of those who actually have growth plans?”

“How can you help them grow their businesses so that they can succeed with you? The act of growth, and planning for growth, starts to leave clues.”

Tech adoption is a growth indicator

One factor which is “a very clear indicator for growth plans and growth intentions” is how a practice adopts technology, Inwood said.

“Around the world we’re watching the great businesses adopt tech,” Inwood said.

“We know what they’ve done in the US and the UK, and how much they’ve adopted tech. A lot of the systems that exist there for those businesses [are not] in Australia yet, but it will only be a matter of time before they started importing those.

Inwood said it is clear that technology adoption drives scale at a practice level. Scale at a practice level can be measured by how many clients each adviser can effectively generate fees from, and the more clients each adviser can service the higher the profitability of the firm.

“The businesses which adopt tech quickly are the ones that are getting scale quickly,” he said.

“The reality is that people who are growing value support more. One of the things that is going to happen inside your networks in the future is that you’re going to start to differentially put resources around people who are going to grow – they are going to get more support. They’re going to actually be more interesting people and they’re going to be more valuable.”

Low tech-take up equals low growth

Inwood said low-tech take-up practices are “absolutely only concerned with ‘take my compliance away and pay me’ – it’s a really interesting integer”.

“They’re not interested in growth; they’re interested in de-risking their business and getting their revenue payments more effectively,” he said.

But practices switched-on to growth are looking to tech to support that expansion, as revealed in CoreData research by the increasing importance ascribed to it by advisers, and licensees need to recognise that.

“All of a sudden advice tech, which has bubbled around the 30 per cent [mark] in importance for the last little while, has now bubbled up to very important,” Inwood said.

“Everyone understands what’s going to drive growth. Now it’s tech; this is a tech business. Making sure that people are satisfied with the way in which their tech has been brought on is going to be hard and complicated.”

Inwood said the future for licensees is clear: If advice practices are adopting technology and are well supported to do it “they’re going to be the growth businesses”.

“We ought to do everything we can to support those businesses,” he said. “And then, help the businesses that aren’t [adopting technology] to find a buyer and say [to them]: This isn’t for you.”

Advisers who would like to complete the CoreData Licensee Research can do so by clicking here.