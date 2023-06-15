Not-for-profit insurance company HCF Life has collaborated with software company UnderwriteMe to launch Life Protect Insurance, which provides customers with personalised solutions that consider their respective circumstances, such as lifestyle, medical, and family history.

Life Protect Insurance is available online and will replace the existing non-underwritten Smart Term Insurance product. HCF health insurance customers will also benefit from a 10 per cent discount off Life Protect’s annual premium.

Last December, UnderwriteMe launched a digital underwriting service with Zurich.