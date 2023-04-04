Based on recessionary indicators, there is a 70 per cent chance of a recession occurring in the US over the next four months, according to the fixed income team at Schroders.

A US recession will significantly impact Australia’s economy due to close trade and financial ties. It will reduce demand for Australian exports, decrease investment flows, lower commodity prices, weaken the Australian dollar, and reduce tourism.

The extent of these effects, however, would entirely depend on the severity and duration of the recession, as well as other factors affecting the global economy.

Speaking at a media lunch, Schroder fixed income fund manager Kellie Wood said there will likely be no adverse effects on Australian bond markets.

“We are very excited about this year and next year in terms of decent returns from bond markets,” Wood said.

“We’ve also seen a huge restoring evaluation across the whole of the fixed income universe over the past decade.”

She added that the economic cycle has started to support very decent returns from venture capital, and there has been significant volatility over the last month.

“It’s been great volatility because there are probably three key points in terms of the movements over the last the last month around the US/European banking crisis,” Wood said, referring to the banking crisis that commenced with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Firstly, Schroder has seen a flight decoding where younger bonds out-performed every asset class. There has also been a significant collapse in some tangible market yields, and the market will begin to re-price thanks to the real risk of recession.

Secondly, some credit spreads have certainly been associated with the banking crisis. Most importantly, the fear tied with that is a dislocation in funding markets.

“This is where we’re seeing the scramble for liquidity,” Wood said, adding that there has also been a significant decrease in banks accessing central bank liquidity.

Although the situation is contained to banks in the US and Europe, Schroder believes there will be broader implications.

“The central banks can’t really believe that the federal government is raising rates at such speed and magnitude,” Wood said.

“We’re seeing a financial system being extremely strict, and we’re expecting government bonds to out-perform equities over the next few years.”

Therefore, Schroder is positioning itself for a significant tightening of lending standards over the next three to six months, and this will do the work for central banks.

“Last year, fixed incomes were in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” Wood said, adding that it was a tough market, but is a great environment now.