The intersection of politics and financial services has always been tight and Conexus Financial, the publisher of Professional Planner, is facilitating an opportunity for readers to interact directly with two political figures whose influence on the financial advice, superannuation and the Australian economy will likely be felt for decades.

On February 20, Conexus hosts the Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones at an industry breakfast in Sydney.

In March Conexus hosts a series of three meetings – in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane – with Jones specifically to examine the Albanese government’s response to the Quality of Advice Review.

Chalmers’ recent essay in The Monthly sets out a way of thinking about capitalism and long-term capital investment that seeks to be more inclusive and to serve more than a narrow range of purely financial objectives.

This world-view has far-reaching and profound implications for the investment of pension capital not only in Australia but around the world, as Australian superannuation funds become more global in their investment objectives and parameters.

The reception to Chalmers’ essay in certain media indicates that the views he put forward don’t sit comfortably with everyone. Two hours with the Treasurer on February 20 is a chance to hear him expand on his thinking, as well as to set out a vision for the country and is an opportunity for the industry to raise issues of its own with the Treasurer.

Breakfast with the Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer is the second of the Conexus Financial Political series, presented in partnership with BT.

Meanwhile, Jones has kicked off a period of consultation with the industry on the advice review before formally releasing the government’s response and revealing which of the review’s recommendations it will adopt, and which it will not.

Consultation is often what a government does when it needs to decide on something contentious but doesn’t want to make it just yet. However, time is running out to respond to the review, and hearing the concerns of advisers directly from advisers themselves is integral to the process as Jones clarifies his thinking.

The events in March are opportunities not to be missed for any adviser wanting to hear first-hand where the minister is at in reviewing the proposals, and to raise an issue for consideration.