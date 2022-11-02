Scientiam and DASH Technology have partnered to develop a transition service to help prevent C and D segment clients from languishing in poor-performing super funds.

The partnership leverages DASH’s Statement of Advice tool to help clients quickly transfer from funds, legacy products and platforms.

The Scientiam Transition Service is available at no cost until the end of the year and will operate off a subscription-based service.

As part of the registration process, all users must submit an adviser code and be linked to a financial adviser.

Scientiam founder Nigel Baker told Professional Planner this has been part of the natural industry evolution with the cost to service clients increasing over preceding years.

“Business have less advisers to help service those clients, so how do we use technology to help serve more people?” Baker said.

Baker explained they have been dealing with advice practices that are struggling to service large books but would still like to have a relationship with those clients.

“A lot of those clients are contracts through long relationships,” Baker says. “They could be part of a family group or referral source.”

The service helps advisers maintain these clients rather than selling them or handing them over to platforms.

“Advisers care about them because even though they’re not the most profitable client they still want to offer them something,” Baker said.

Additionally, the product adds includes educational content, modelling tools and access to a range of investment options.