The active equity specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton, Martin Currie Australia, has appointed Ross Kent to the position of client portfolio manager.

Kent is an experienced financial services executive and joins Martin Currie from Bridge Impact Capital, where he was responsible for building commitments from co-investors to fund infrastructure projects.

Before this, he was the head of strategic relationships at MLC Asset Management (formerly NAB Asset Management). He has also worked with Dimensional Fund Advisors Australia, Alliance Bernstein Australia & NZ, and AMP.