Industry stalwart John Maroney is stepping down as chief executive of the SMSF Association and current deputy Peter Burgess will be moving into the top role.

Maroney is stepping down to take some time off and explore future opportunities.

The move will be effective from March next year and ends Maroney’s tenure which commenced in May 2017.

Burgess, deputy CEO and director of policy & education, steps into the role ahead of the association’s 20-year anniversary.

He spent three years as the association’s technical director before joining the SMSF administrator SuperConcepts in 2013 as general manager, technical services & education.

SMSF Association chair Scott Hay-Bartlem said Burgess was an appropriate fit for both his professional skills and in representing the association with his annual ‘legs and regs’ address to the National Conference.

“I am certain the members will welcome Peter’s appointment as someone who is totally committed to the SMSF sector and very understanding of the issues they face in running their businesses.”

Hay-Bartlem also praised Maroney for his commitment to the association during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Since John’s appointment in 2017, he has had the onerous responsibility of guiding the association and its members through exciting and challenging times.”

Maroney said the association has been a driving force in building collaboration across the financial sector.

“Having weathered the COVID storm and returned to hosting large, physical events, including the national conference in April and technical summit this week, 2023 is the ideal time to hand over to Peter for the next growth phase of the sector and association,” Maroney said.

Burgess said his goal is to continue to uphold the integrity and sustainability of the SMSF sector and help SMSF advisers give high quality advice.

“They are rightfully considered experts in this field and ensuring they have all the necessary skills and education to remain the elite advisers will be my priority. I look forward to working with the board and members to achieve this outcome.”