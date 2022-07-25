After around two decades with Iress, Andrew Walsh has notified the board of his intention to retire with Marcus Price taking over at the helm of the Xplan creator.

Announced to the ASX on Monday afternoon, the firm added Walsh would stay on another 12 months in a consultancy role.

Iress chair Roger Sharp credited Walsh’s stewardship of the fintech provider.

“Since taking over as CEO in 2009, he has been instrumental in building Iress into a highly innovative market leader with a global footprint. The board understands his decision, is tremendously grateful to Andrew for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

Walsh co-founded Xplan Technology in 2003 and joined Iress after it was acquired.

He said it is the right time for him to pursue new opportunities.

“I am proud to have seen Iress through a period of substantial transformation and growth into what is today a successful global technology business and market leader.”

Walsh’s tenure has seen the software provider post consistent growth over the last few years.

Smooth transition

Iress announced Price will be appointed as a non-executive director from 26 July until he officially commences as CEO in October.

In replacing Walsh, Price offers over 25 years’ experience in financial services and was the inaugural CEO of digital property exchange PEXA Group.

He has also held senior positions with NAB and the Boston Consulting Group, and previously served in senior executive roles with both Equifax and Dun & Bradstreet.

Iress’ first half FY22 results will be announced on 18 August, but it’s preliminary unaudited results state segment profit of $80.3 million, a 6 per cent increase compared to the prior corresponding period.