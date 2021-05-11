AMP Australia has announced the appointment of Anna Shelley as its new chief investment officer, with the current CIO of the combined Equipsuper and Catholic Super merged venture effectively shifting the position from AMP Capital to the wealth and banking side of AMP’s business.

Shelley, whose role at the combined super entity saw her direct around $30 billion worth of assets for 150,000 members, will replace AMP Capital’s Debbie Alliston, who will “retire from executive positions” according to AMP.

AMP has previously flagged that it would move the CIO function from AMP Capital to AMP Australia, which will happen as part of a new operating model whereby accountability for superannuation investment performance is brought into the wealth and banking arm of the business.

The new appointment gives AMP Australia an opportunity to set up the new CIO as part of CEO Scott Hartley’s new leadership team, which also includes new managing director of advice Matt Lawler and director of super and retirement Ilaine Anderson.

“As well as bringing together an experienced leadership team with four new executives, we also have an updated operating model to deliver a flatter structure to enable empowered, distributed leadership,” Hartley said. “This will improve efficiency and ultimately the performance of the business by giving our leaders end-to-end operational accountability.”