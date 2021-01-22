Education provider Kaplan has announced free examination support for advisers who are yet to successfully complete the FASEA exam requirement, which all advisers must do before January 1, 2o22.

In a media release Kaplan detailed the three areas it will offer support at no charge to advisers including enrolment in the Kaplan adviser exam (KAPE) and monthly webinars. Individual tutoring will also be available “at cost”, the release states.

“We want to do as much as we can to support licensees and encourage advisers by providing free access to our comprehensive exam preparation resources,” Kaplan CEO Brian Knight said.

The news comes after FASEA released exam pass rate data for its December sitting, along with news that only 52 per cent of registered advisers have passed the exam with less than 12 months before the cut-off date.

“With only five sittings of the FASEA exam remaining after the next round in late January and early February, we believe it is now more important than ever for advisers to focus on their preparation as a matter of priority before they run out of time,” Knight added.

“We know there are advisers out there who are apprehensive about sitting the FASEA exam or have failed and

may be struggling with some self-doubt,” Knight said.

“What we have found is that advisers are actually confident and familiar with most of the content covered in the FASEA exam – the key is to try to get them to feel comfortable with performing at their best under high-pressure exam conditions.”