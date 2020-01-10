As 2020 begins many of us will have the opportunity to reflect.

Of course, 2019 was a year of significant upheaval for many advisers and firms in Australia. Some are moving away from their existing licensee, some contemplating self-licensing and some planning to exiting entirely from the advice business. All of which takes significant non-productive work and thinking time.

Other major distractions for the year included the Hayne royal commission, FASEA, the retreat from wealth by major banks and product manufactures, debate around pricing models and vertical integration, BOLR turmoil, best interests duty and remediation. The list goes on.

As important as some of these points are, they are getting in the way of advisers helping people. I reflect and see so many people that continue to need advice, not necessarily product-based advice, just good old simple advice to help them make smart decisions about money and stop them from making stupid mistakes. Basic issues like helping them to increase their income, decrease their expenses, reduce taxation liabilities, protect assets and ensure security in the event of any numbers of catastrophes. But more about the value proposition later.

Whether this reflects your year or not, the reality is that most advisers just aren’t growing their businesses. Not everyone wants to grow, but my experience is the vast majority do.

Growth of a practice or business can solve a lot of issues, some which may appear to be unrelated. Having regrettable staff turnover as an example, could occur for many reasons, but it’s certainly more likely to appear when a firm is not growing.

So, if you are after growth, and you have not been achieving it, take some inspiration from Einstein who said: “Insanity is if you keep on doing the same thing time and time again, don’t expect a different outcome”.

If you need to do something different there is no better time of the year to reflect on what might need to change. Here are three ideas.

Plan

My experience is that few advisers and advice firms have a plan in place – a documented road map plan that gets regularly reviewed.

Business Health’s latest data-set on the future-preparedness of Australian advice practices, unfortunately, supports my experience and shows most business owners are seriously under-prepared for any type of transition, now or in the future.

Interestingly and unsurprisingly, for the minority of advice businesses who have planned effectively and prepared, their efforts are being rewarded with greater profitability and an increase in the value of their business.

The irony is that we are in the business of helping to realise the goals of clients by planning but we don’t use the same structure for ourselves.

Intent is not good enough. Make a plan and document it. Review it regularly. If you don’t know where to start, find a way. Get someone to help you; a friend, a peer, a coach, even a BDM may be able to help you.

Ian Thorpe won five Olympic golds medals, but he still had a coach.

Disrupt yourself

The key to growth is the client experience (CX). Are you really delivering a CX that people really want? Be honest with yourself. If you were, you’d be growing. This is not a matter of pass or fail, but what can you do even better.

I work in many countries, and I see examples of businesses that are helping people make smart decisions about money, that are not in the product sales space. They have moved 100 per eent above the line and are completely product agnostic.

Consider your CX and value proposition. Consider the opportunities and look at bringing your value proposition above the line to genuine conflict free advice.

Move from a practice to a business

To plan and to regularly disrupt yourself, you need someone to work on your business – not just in it. That sounds easy, but in reality it’s much harder to come up for air in a smaller boutique business.

Achieving some scale can help you get the bandwidth you need for someone to allocate time to work on the business. Would a CEO, practice manager or COO dedicated to working on the business be a sound investment?

So, a few points to reflect on over the break.

What do you plan to do differently?

What do you need to do to get a plan in place, and check in on it regularly?

What do you need to change to achieve growth?

What do you need to do to have someone be able to work on the business, rather than be stuck in the reeds?

As mentioned, growth creates opportunities for all stakeholders, but advice firms on average aren’t growing. Many may have goals, but most don’t have plans. A goal without a plan is just a wish.

In the words of Abraham Lincoln: “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.”