The nation’s largest super fund AustralianSuper has appointed Chandu Bhindi as its first chief liquidity officer.

With more members approaching retirement with larger balances, liquidity management was a key focus for the fund’s operations and catalyst for creating the role.

He joins from the Commonwealth Bank where he was responsible for the group’s funding and liquidity, most recently as general manager of capital management and stress testing.

Bhindi will start at AustralianSuper in January 2025.