Qantas Super has committed $200 million with agriculture investor GO.FARM to transform underutilised agricultural land into horticultural projects in NSW’s Riverina, northern Victoria and other parts of Australia.

$150 million has already been allocated to two GO.FARM assets: Riverina Trust and Sandmount Farms. This capital will convert more than 5000 hectares of land with substantial water holdings into high yielding, water efficient horticultural crops.

With $1.1 billion in assets under management, GO.FARM is Australia’s largest producer of field tomatoes, and one of the top producers of almonds and farm grains, oilseeds, pulses, citrus and wine grapes.