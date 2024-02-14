iExtend has appointed the founder of AMP’s private capital business Peter Cassidy as chair of its board.

He replaces Rodney Payne who has held the position for the past three years.

Cassidy also previously founded private equity firm The Sentient Group which manages capital for institutional investors such as endowments, family offices, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies in the USA, Europe and Middle East.

In 2017, he retired from The Sentient Group in 2017 to establish Moss Ridge family office.

It comes after the company secured its first round of debt funding to support future growth earlier this month.