More financial advisers are favouring low-cost ETFs, with nearly a third (31 per cent) of their buying volumes directed to ETFs in 2023, according to trading platform AUSIEX.

This was an increase from 2022, where a quarter of the volume was directed to ETFs.

Meanwhile, ETFs accounted for close to half (49 per cent) of buy trades via advisers for younger investors aged between 18-24.

For those aged between 25-49, ETFs made up more than a quarter (25 per cent) of the buying volumes from advisers in 2023.