Financial Services Council CEO Blake Briggs has been appointed to the Private Pensions Expert Group of Business at OECD.

The group is a global network that connects businesses with government representatives through strategic and policy meetings. It advocates for policies that enable the private sector to pursue economic growth.

Announcing in a LinkedIn post, Briggs said: “The OECD conducts important public policy research on global superannuation and retirement policy issues and this will strengthen the FSC’s leadership representing the Australian industry in policy development”.