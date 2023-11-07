Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesNovember 8, 2023 | 10.01am
Fund manager Invesco Australia has appointed Scott Bennett as its director of factor investing and multi-asset strategies, based in Melbourne.  

Bennett will oversee the company’s local multi-asset strategies offerings, including Invesco quantitative strategies, global asset allocation, indexing and investment solutions. He will also assist with external researcher relationships.  

He joins from Northern Trust Asset Management where he is currently the head of quantitative investment solutions, Asia Pacific.  

Bennett starts on November 13.  

