The roundtable heard that more women will take up careers in financial advice when more people understand what advice is and what advisers do.

A common myth is that financial advice is all about investment and maths, but roundtable participants were adamant that this is not the case. Advice is all about relationships and helping individuals with their financial needs, they said.

Educating adults

Many of the advisers at the roundtable admitted they did not even know what financial advice was when they initially discovered it, including Bloom Advisory Group financial planner Jennifer Porter.

“It was fortunate that a friend of my first husband happened to develop a platform,” Porter said.

“When I said, ‘What’s a platform?’ he explained what they are, and I asked how I could get one. He said I’d need a financial adviser. I then asked what an adviser was.”

Porter was a high school teacher at the time. When it was explained what an adviser does, she realised that financial advising was essentially educating adults.

“I wasn’t much enjoying schools, but I loved the teaching component,” Porter said.

She subsequently quit teaching, trained as an adviser, and eventually founded Bloom Advisory Group with her husband, Barry.

Ridley knew a financial adviser when she was studying business at university.

“I had case study assignments, and I had to find a business to do an assignment on,” she said. She chose financial advice.

“[By the time I graduated], I knew quite a lot about financial advising, so I hit [an advice firm] up for a job and that was that.”

Corrales-Palacio said she, too, fell into financial advice.

“I had no idea it even existed as a career option,” she explained.

She said she was studying marketing and public relations at university, “and I loved it, but didn’t want to pursue it long term”.

“Then I sat in a lecture about macro and microeconomics and thought, ‘this is so fascinating. Why don’t people apply it to themselves? These are concepts that you can apply to yourself personally’,” she said.

“I was sitting with future successful people who would probably make poor money decisions, and I thought, ‘how do I fill this gap? How can I teach people because I want to apply it to someone’s personal circumstances?’”

Knowledge is power

Corrales-Palacio obtained her diploma in financial services before finding a contract role at Westpac. She did that for three months and then decided to go meet advisers.

“I got more exposure to what they do and whether it’s meaningful for me. I found that I absolutely loved it, and I haven’t looked back.”