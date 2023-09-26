Payton Capital has picked up Qualitas chief risk officer Robert McLellan for the same role.

He has experience in the banking and finance industries, and has led teams covering relationship management, credit risk, and structured finance. He has also had exposure to several businesses, industries, and financial products.

McLellan was most recently the chief risk officer at Qualitas Group. Additionally, he was the chair of Qualitas’ various senior debt, mezzanine debt, and equity fund investment committees (14 in total). He also worked on Qualitas’ ASX listing.

Before this, McLellan held the position of head of credit at ANZ for nine years.

Payton Capital recently elevated the chief risk officer role to a C-suite position in recognition of the importance of its function.