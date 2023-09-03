The New Zealand Super Fund has acquired a 4.99 per cent share in Brussels-based company Euroclear.

Euroclear is known for its role in financial markets infrastructure and manages €36 trillion ($60 trillion) in assets under custody. It also facilitates over €1 quadrillion in securities transactions annually.

The New Zealand Super Fund’s investment in Euroclear reflects its goal to diversify its portfolio and tap into the stability of the global financial infrastructure sector.

Additionally, the investment aligns with the fund’s commitment to securing the financial well-being of future generations of New Zealand citizens.