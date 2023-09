The Financial Services Council has appointed AMP chief executive Alexis George and BT Financial Group CEO Matt Rady to its board.

George has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. She has held senior roles at ANZ and ING Group.

Rady has worked in the financial services and wealth industries for more than 30 years, holding executive roles at several companies, including Macquarie Group and IRESS. Prior to BT, Rady was CEO at Allianz Retire+.