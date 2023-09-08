Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesSeptember 8, 2023 | 11.51am
Accounting and financial services firm hmh Advisory (formerly Haines Muir Hill) has partnered with OpenInvest to launch hmh onlineinvest.

It offers access to four diversified portfolios which cover a range of risk and return profiles, all managed by the hmh financial services experienced investment committee. Each portfolio requires a minimum of $5000 to get started.

The solution has been built for two specific audiences:

  • Accounting clients of hmh who would appreciate professional portfolio assistance but do not require the firm’s full personal financial advice service.
  • The children and/or grandchildren of the firm’s accounting and financial services clients, who are also not at the stage of seeking full service financial advice.

OpenInvest is a fintech investment platform that enables its partners to offer managed portfolios to investors, either via the OpenInvest marketplace or via their own online white label solution.

