State Super has selected independent software platform Premialab to assist in the delivery of portfolio management and risk solutions.

State Super senior investment manager Alan Chan said in a media release on Tuesday that Premialab was chosen based on its ability to deliver granular, actionable data in real time.

Premialab provides products and services by collecting information from 18 investment banks around the world. It also assists its institutional clients in deciding where to invest, choosing strategies, and improving the performance of their investment portfolios while managing risks.