Alternative real estate investment manager Qualitas has appointed David Porter and Tom Keenan as head of institutional capital and as head of international wholesale capital, respectively.

Porter, who joined Qualitas from BlackRock Australia, has 25 years’’ experience and will build and maintain relationships with institutional clients across Australia and the world, with a focus on Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Keenan has over 20 years of experience in asset management and sales. At Qualitas, he will be responsible for capital raising in the private bank and multi-manager channel offshore. He previously worked at MLC Asset Management.