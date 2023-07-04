Brett Jollie will step down as managing director of abrdn on 21 July due to the completion of the restructuring of the Australian arm of the business.

His career with abrdn spans 23 years, including the last 14 years as managing director. His previous roles included head of distribution and chief operating officer.

“This is a planned exit, something I’ve been working towards since [December] last year when we announced the restructure of abrdn’s Australian business,” Jollie said in an update. “I have led this restructure, and now it has been executed the final stage is for me to depart.”

The restructure of the Australian business included partnering with MSC Group who will assume trusteeship and responsible entity duties for the funds, and SG Hiscock & Company will distribute the Australian suite of funds.