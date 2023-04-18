Effective officially from today, SG Hiscock & Company has become the wholesale distribution partner of abrdn in the Australian market.

The firm has also successfully completed the transfer of the abrdn Australian equity investment management business.

It follows the announcement in December last year that SG Hiscock and abrdn had entered into a strategic partnership whereby SG Hiscock would distribute abrdn’s international funds to the Australian market.

The investment management of the abrdn Australian Small Companies Fund and the abrdn ex-20 Australian Equities Fund would also transfer to SG Hiscock.