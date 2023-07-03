The Financial Advice Association Australia has achieved over 8,700 membership renewals in the 2024 financial year.

AFA heritage members numbered 2489 across all categories at the start of the renewal process. In total, 1563 had transferred to the FAAA by 30 June, with 146 advising they were not planning to move.

The remainder includes duplicate members, members who have started the process but have yet to complete it, and members who have yet to respond.

There are 9693 Financial Planning Association members eligible to renew. 6377 practitioners and another 761 non-practitioners (a total of 7138) have already renewed. At the same time last year, 6876 FPA members had renewed.

AFA officially wound up on 30 June. The AFA members who have not transferred are no longer members of any professional body and will not receive any membership services.