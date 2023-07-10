AZ Next Generation Advisory has appointed Andrew Symes as general counsel and company secretary, and Yasemin Onat as head of mergers and acquisitions.

Symes will head AZ NGA’s legal, risk, and corporate governance function. He previously held the same role at Yellow Brick Road. His career has spanned advice, lending, broking, and wealth management, also holding senior legal counsel roles at the Commonwealth Bank, Challenger, and IBM.

Onat is specialist corporate governance and mergers and acquisition professional, and will support AZ NGA and all its underlying firms to identify suitable targets, conduct due diligence, and structure and execute deals. Onat previously served as company secretary.